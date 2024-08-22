Samsung brings Irregular Heart Rhythm notification feature to Galaxy Watches in India

Samsung's Galaxy Watch series is one of the top premium smartwearables in the world. It comes with several ground-breaking technology to track human health and fitness including heartrate, sleep pattern and in the last couple of iterations, the company has been offering Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, which is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

The Galaxy Watches can also monitor heart health such as Blood Pressure and look for signs of Atrial Fibrlation with ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature and also support Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN). However, the latter was disabled in India, for want of approval from health regulatory authorities.