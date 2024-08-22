Samsung brings Irregular Heart Rhythm notification feature to Galaxy Watches in India

Samsung's Galaxy Watch series is one of the top premium smartwearables in the world. It comes with several ground-breaking technology to track human health and fitness including heartrate, sleep pattern and in the last couple of iterations, the company has been offering Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor, which is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index (BMI).
The Galaxy Watches can also monitor heart health such as Blood Pressure and look for signs of Atrial Fibrlation with ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature and also support Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN). However, the latter was disabled in India, for want of approval from health regulatory authorities.
Now, Samsung has received the official nod for government agencies and has formally launched IHRN feature on Galaxy Watches including the latest Galaxy Watch7 Ultra, Galaxy Watch7 as well as on older models-- Galaxy Watch6, Watch5 and Watch4 series.
Samsung Galaxy watches get IHRN feature enabled via software update.
The Galaxy Watch users can simply update the Samsung Health Monitor app on their devices via Galaxy Store and then enable the IHRN feature from the settings menu on the app.
Whenever the Galaxy Watch notices significant drop or rise in heart rate rhythm, it will immediately notify the user to seek immediate medical aid.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 22 August 2024, 10:16 IST