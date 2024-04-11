Samsung Galaxy A55 review: Solid mid-range phone with good camera

Samsung recently launched the new line of Galaxy A55 series smartphone in India.

The Galaxy A55 has big upgrades in key aspects such as build quality and processor. The company is offering the device in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- with prices starting at Rs 36,999. I used the device for close to a week and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest premium mid-range phone.

Design, build quality and display

The new Galaxy A55 retains the same design elements as its predecessor. It features familiar metal-encased three-camera islands with LED flash on the back and a water-drop display design on the front with an 85.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has thin bezels around the frame and a slightly thick chin at the base.

One of the big improvements we see in the Galaxy A55 is its build quality. It is way more durable than ever before.