Samsung launches Galaxy Ring smart wearable in India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samsung">Samsung</a> on Wednesday (October 16) launched the much-awaited Galaxy Ring in India.</p><p>The new smart wearable is priced Rs 38,999. It is made of premium grade-5 titanium material. It also comes with an IP68 rating and 10ATM certification. It can survive high pressure under several metres of water depth.</p><p>Also, it will be available in nine-ring sizes. The company offers the device in three colours—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: All-weather premium fitness companion.<p>The latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-ring-finally-coming-to-india-3231225">Galaxy Ring </a>boasts of cutting-edge health-tracking sensors and is powered by advanced algorithms to offer deep insights into sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and respiratory indicators.</p><p>It also offers 'My Vitality Score'. It uses data tracked during sleep, physical activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.</p><p>Another notable aspect of the Galaxy Ring is— Booster Card. With a smartphone app, it offers actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S24+ review: Reliable flagship phone.<p>With a full charge, it can deliver up to seven days of battery life. It can be recharged with a charging case, which comes with the retail box.</p><p>Prospective buyers can pre-reserve Galaxy Ring by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on the official Samsung website, Amazon and select authorised retail outlets across all major cities.</p><p>Customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring can avail free Wireless Duo charger worth Rs 4,999.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review: Fine-tuned with Galaxy AI.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>