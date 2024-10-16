Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Samsung launches Galaxy Ring smart wearable in India

The company offers Galaxy Ring in three colours—Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 08:48 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSmart WearablesSamsung

Follow us on :

Follow Us