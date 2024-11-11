Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Searching this phrase on your computer can make you a target for hackers: Report

Sophos, a cybersecurity company, has warned that this program can also lock users out of their computers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:14 IST
Technologycybersecurity

Follow us on :

Follow Us