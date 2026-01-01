<p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tesla-gets-around-600-orders-since-india-launch-report-3707817">Tesla</a> allows iPhone users to control their electric car, such as locking, unlocking, charging, and location tracking, but they do so only through the official Tesla app. There is no native iOS support for Tesla via the Apple Wallet app.</p><p>Now, a report has emerged that the Elon Musk-owned EV firm may finally bring the long-awaited feature to iPhone users, according to a <a href="https://www.notateslaapp.com/news/3455/tesla-may-add-apple-wallet-car-key-support">community blog</a>, which cites code strings from the Tesla car app update 4.52.0 for iPhone.</p><p>They have also uncovered that Tesla also extends similar support to Huawei devices, HarmonyOS and Android platform-based devices.</p><p>It is believed that Tesla is likely bring this feature first in China and later to the US and other global markets.</p>.Tesla expects Indian buyers of Model Y to recoup one-third of price in 4-5 years.<p>With native Tesla car control integration, several benefits are available. Currently, Tesla cars are connected via Bluetooth to the iPhone, and the latter has to be always on to control the vehicle, like locking or unlocking it. When the battery dies, there is no way to unlock it without the physical credit-card-sized Key Cards and optional Key Fobs.</p><p>But with native integration, ithe Phone can wirelessly communicate with a Tesla car through an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip. </p><p>This allows users to lock and unlock even when the handset is switched off for up to five hours. And, with Ultra Wide Band (UWB), users will be able to locate their Tesla car more precisely in a large parking lot faster than before.</p><p>Also, with the Apple Wallet app, users can share the Digital Key with friends and family members to lock/unlock Tesla cars.</p><p>In a related development, Samsung recently launched similar native support for Mahindra EV cars in India.</p><p>Samsung Digital Key feature works on Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, including BE 6 and XEV 9e. With this, users can lock, unlock and even start the car by just placing the Samsung phone on the built-in wireless charging pad near the steering wheel.</p>.Samsung Wallet: You will soon be able to unlock Mahindra BE, XE series EVs with Samsung phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>