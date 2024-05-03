Very exciting things to share with customers soon, says Apple CEO on gen AI tech

In late 2022, OpenAI introduced the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT. It caught all tech giants napping. Microsoft, which backed OpenAI was the quickest of the big tech companies to implement ChatGPT in its product. Since then, Google and Meta have made significant strides with their respective AI models-- Gemini and LLaMA-- to catch up with the ChatGPT.
However, Apple has been relatively quiet and seemed in no rush to join the gen AI race.
Not any more. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted something big related to the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) will be announced soon.
During the earnings call on Thursday (May 2), Apple CEO was bullish about the company's work on gen AI, and said it will be better and stand out among competitors.
"We believe in the transformative power and promise of AI, and we believe we have advantages that will differentiate us in this new era, including Apple's unique combination of seamless hardware, software and services integration, groundbreaking Apple silicon, with our industry-leading neural engines and our unwavering focus on privacy, which underpins everything we create," said Tim Cook.
"As we push innovation forward, we continue to manage thoughtfully and deliberately through an uneven macroeconomic environment and remain focused on putting our users at the centre of everything we do," Cook noted.
Cook revealed Apple will be sharing some very exciting things with its customers soon. Cupertino-based tech major has scheduled two major events, one on May 7 to reveal new iPad Air and Pro variants and the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month (June 10-14).
The new iPad Air (6th Gen) and iPad Pro (7th Gen) are said to come with Apple Silicon M3. They will able to support several gen AI applications.
Add to that, Apple, which has acquired several AI startups in the recent past, is actively in talks with both OpenAI and Google, to integrate their gen AI capabilities to its devices through upcoming software updates-- iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS, watchOS 10-- later this fall in September.
Apple is expected to showcase the new gen AI features on June 10 at WWDC.
The company posted quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, four per cent down compared to the previous year. However, it managed to continue its strong double-digit growth streak in emerging markets including India.
