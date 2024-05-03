Very exciting things to share with customers soon, says Apple CEO on gen AI tech

In late 2022, OpenAI introduced the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered ChatGPT. It caught all tech giants napping. Microsoft, which backed OpenAI was the quickest of the big tech companies to implement ChatGPT in its product. Since then, Google and Meta have made significant strides with their respective AI models-- Gemini and LLaMA-- to catch up with the ChatGPT.

However, Apple has been relatively quiet and seemed in no rush to join the gen AI race.

Not any more. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted something big related to the generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) will be announced soon.

During the earnings call on Thursday (May 2), Apple CEO was bullish about the company's work on gen AI, and said it will be better and stand out among competitors.