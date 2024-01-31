What lies ahead for AI regulations

As the world witnesses an unprecedented surge in AI innovation, the US and UK are coming forward to regulate AI, and the agreement on the EU’s AI Act underscores the need for a regulatory framework. An incident involving The New York Times suing OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its content without permission highlights the urgency of regulations on generative AI. Unlike common data scraping practices, the lawsuit alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft encoded The New York Times articles directly into their AI models, enabling ChatGPT and Bing Chat (now Copilot) to reproduce the information without proper citation.

The lawsuit demands the removal of any chatbot trained using this data.