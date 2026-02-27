<p>In December 2025, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-what-is-sim-binding-why-govt-wants-it-and-how-will-it-affect-whatsapp-telegram-and-signal-users-3816889">Department of Telecommunications (DoT) instructed messenger service</a> providers to enable SIM-binding so that only registered phone numbers are used for texting on devices. It had given 90 days to comply with the order and submit the compliance report within 120 days.</p><p>The strict instruction was necessitated by the surge in cyber fraud in the sub-continent. In late 2025, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to collaborate with the Reserve Bank of India, private banks and related agencies like DoT to curb digital arrests, trade market investment fraud and recover the lost money to the innocent victims, who are mostly senior citizens.</p>.Meta brings lockdown-style security feature to WhatsApp against sophisticated cyber attacks; here's how it works .<p>Currently, several messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Arattai, Sharechat, Josh, Jiochat and Signal offer the option to link multiple devices with just one phone number for users to communicate. Though this feature gave freedom to regular users to seamlessly switch devices, such as phones, computers, or tablets, to send messages, cyber criminals used to commit fraud. They used to buy Indian SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) and run large-scale digital cyber fraud, most often across borders, not just between states, but beyond seas.</p><p>We have seen criminals hosting big call centres in Southeast Asian regions such as Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar to prey on naive Indian smartphone users.</p>.Behind fake calls and fear: How cyber fraudsters robbed Delhi of Rs 1,250 crore in one year.<p>Soon, the multi-device support in WhatsApp, in likelihood, will be killed in India this year under the newly amended Telecom Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024.</p><p><strong>What is SIM binding?</strong></p><p>This security feature makes messenger apps work only when a registered SIM is active in the device, or else it will cease to function.</p><p>However, DoT is offering one provision, and that is, the online account on devices (like Comptuer) without a SIM, will get logged out after six hours of usage. And, users can re-link it by logging in again with the QR code. </p><p>With the deadline fast approaching, WhatsApp has begun testing the SIM-binding in India, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-26-8-6-whats-new/">reported</a> WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.26.8.6 update.</p>.<p>As you can see from the screenshot, WhatsApp specifically shows finger to Indian government order is the reason for enabling SIM binding.</p><p>"Due to regulatory requirements in India, WhatsApp needs to check that your SIM card is in your phone," reads the WhatsApp notification.</p><p>Though this makes user to perform multiple logins (max of two or per day), is a necessary measure to curb digital fraud in India.</p>.WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>