WhatsApp brings new draft indicator feature to messenger app

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a customisable chat list feature on the Messenger app. 

With the new 'Lists' feature, WhatsApp users can give any name to categories such as family, school/college friends, office colleagues, local neighbourhood acquaintances, and more.

Now, the Meta-owned entity has announced a new feature message draft indicator. It will highlight chat, which was half written and the user forgot to send.

To help people quickly locate them, a "Draft" indicator will now appear for any unfinished messages and move them to the top of the chats list.

This is a handy feature, as people sometimes while typing get interrupted by a person and forget to complete the text message and tap the send button. Later, when they realise to complete it, they have to browse through new messages at the top.

This draft indicator will save time and effort, allowing you to find and get back to those messages quickly. 

This feature is now available to all users globally on iOS and Android.

In a related development, WhatsApp is working on a new security feature to curb fake news campaigns on its messenger app.

In the latest WhatsApp beta app, testers get a new option to reverse image search on the Google platform and will be able to know if the photo is genuine or morphed.

The new feature is expected to be rolled out to all in the coming months.