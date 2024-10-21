Home
WhatsApp testing chat memory feature to offer personalised Meta AI chat service

It is similar to the memory feature available on ChatGPT. Once the 'chat memory' feature is enabled, the Meta AI bot will record what the user discusses in the chat session.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:38 IST

Chat Memory on WhatsApp.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Published 21 October 2024, 10:38 IST
