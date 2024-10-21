WhatsApp testing chat memory feature to offer personalised Meta AI chat service

<p>Over the last few months, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whatsapp">WhatsApp</a> has introduced several new features, including the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-brings-new-low-light-video-calling-feature-3231354">low-light video calling mode</a> and the generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) 'Imagine Me' feature, which allows users to turn their selfies and photos into creative stickers and fun digital art that improves user experience on the messenger app.</p><p>Now, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meta">Meta</a>-owned entity wants to deliver customised Meta AI chatbot service on WhatsApp. It plans to bring a chat memory feature that lets users store their interactions with Meta AI so that it can offer personalised responses and suggestions, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-24-22-9-whats-new/">reported</a> <em>WABetaInfo</em>, a community forum, citing the latest WhatsApp Android beta version v2.24.22.9.</p><p>It is similar to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/openai-brings-memory-feature-to-chatgpt-plus-plan-3002875">memory feature available on ChatGPT</a>. Once the 'chat memory' feature is enabled, the Meta AI bot will record what the user is discussing and learn what he/she likes and not; even try to understand their behaviour over time. This will help users save time and will not have to repeat information while conversing with the Meta AI assistant in the future.</p>.WhatsApp Business messaging: Meta announces availability of verified badge, showcases new AI tools.<p>For instance, if the user is vegetarian and had previously discussed the same with Meta AI, the new feature will remember that, and when the former asks for a recommendation for a good restaurant nearby, it will ensure to suggest places which offer good vegetarian dishes.</p><p>The users has to enable the chat memory feature on Meta AI chatbot. This way, Meta AI will be able to offer tailor-made recommendations and responses to individual users. </p><p>But, there is no clarity on whether the interaction data will be stored on-device or on Meta-owned cloud storage server.</p>. <p>In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a new feature to block messages sent by unknown senders.</p><p>WhatApp Messenger offers the new Block Unknown account messages option. Once this is enabled, people not on the contact list will not be able to message you at all.</p> .WhatsApp testing privacy feature to block messages from unknown senders.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>