WhatsApp testing new 'security PIN' feature to curb spam calls

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world.

It offers a fully encrypted messaging service and also comes with several value-added features such as disappearing messages, multimedia editing tools, multi-device linking and more.

Now, a Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity plans to bring stringent measures to curb spam calls on WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, an online community platform.

The company is testing the new 'security PIN' feature in the recently released WhatsApp beta 2.23.11.15 for Android.