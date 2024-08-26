WhatsApp testing new 'security PIN' feature to curb spam calls

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world.
It offers a fully encrypted messaging service and also comes with several value-added features such as disappearing messages, multimedia editing tools, multi-device linking and more.
Now, a Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity plans to bring stringent measures to curb spam calls on WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, an online community platform.
The company is testing the new 'security PIN' feature in the recently released WhatsApp beta 2.23.11.15 for Android.
As you can see in the screen grab, the new feature allows users to set a security passcode and a Username; these two details have to be shared with others to start a new conversation. Only those with the username and the PIN will be able to make calls or send messages.
Username with security PIN feature is coming soon to WhatsApp.
Though this feature requires people to take time and put effort into sharing the PIN and the username with friends and family members again, it has the potential to eliminate frauds from cyber criminals and also finally prevent annoying spammers and unwanted messages from telemarketers reaching out to the users.
This new feature is still under testing and beta testers can send their feedback to WhatsApp. This process may take a few months to weed out any bugs before, it can be rolled out to all messenger app users.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing -' Imagine Me' feature in the Meta AI chatbot in the messenger app.
The new feature aptly called Imagine Me allows users to turn their selfies into stickers. It will offer several options to make the photos look pleasant and creative with fun elements such as animation effects, brush painting-like effects and more.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Published 26 August 2024, 10:47 IST