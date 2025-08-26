<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-brings-new-feature-to-schedule-group-calls-3685393">WhatsApp introduced</a> several new features earlier this month, with scheduled calls being the most prominent one. This allows users to pre-plan group calls. He/she can invite individuals or entire groups; all participants will receive a notification when the call is about to begin.</p><p>In a bid to further improve the user experience on the messenger app, Meta-owned entity is testing a voicemail feature, WABetaInfo <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-25-23-21-whats-new/">reported</a>, citing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.22.22.5).</p>.WhatsApp launches safety tool against fraud cryptocurrency trading group chats .<p>This is a much-needed feature, as it will help users screen the recorded message and only reply if the call needs an urgent reply or can be called back when convenient.</p><p>Apple earlier this year launched a new voicemail feature in the phone app on iPhones in India. It allows callers to record a few seconds of an audio message for the receiver to screen and reply when free.</p>.<p>WhatsApp has more than 500 million active users in India, and with this new voicemail feature, it is sure to receive a good reception from the users.</p><p>In a related development, WhatsApp is working on another value-added feature called voice call reminder.</p><p>WhatsApp will offer multiple options to set a reminder for users to return the missed call. It will have three preset options-- after 2 hours, after 8 hours, after 24 hours and the custom. The latter allows the user to set the timing as per his/her convenience.</p>