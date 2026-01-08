<p>Ahead of the new year 2026, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-brings-sticker-pack-fun-features-ahead-of-new-year-2026-3846470">WhatsApp launched new features and emoji sticker packs</a> to enhance the user experience. Now, the Meta-owned entity has introduced more value-added features.</p><p>The new WhatsApp update brings Member Tags. This is much needed feature, as it offers context to the person's name in the group chats. For instance, there will be people with the same name in the group or the same person in another group chat, and most often than not, people tag the wrong person.</p><p>With the members tag option, users can add context, such as Vinay's brother, in one group and a wicket keeper in the local Cricket team WhatsApp group.</p>.Explained | What is WhatsApp ghost pairing, and how to safeguard yourself from such cyber threats.<p>Another new feature coming to WhatsApp is the Text Sticker. Now, users will get an option to create stickers with just text. It will offer multiple filters and editing tools to make the words bold and standout during exchanging messages with friends and colleagues. It will be more engaging and fun.</p>.<p>And, the new update also brings Event Reminders. When creating an event in the group chat, users can set custom early reminders for the invitees. This will help everyone remember to commute to the party or hop on the call at the right time, depending on the event type.</p>.Amid fizzling popularity, Arattai can still make a comeback.<p>In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a 'Username' feature that will eventually replace the phone number to link with a person.</p><p>This will enhance user privacy and security. For instance, when an unknown person (not in the contact list) calls on WhatsApp, his/her name will appear and let the user know who's calling. This way, it can control cyber fraud on the messenger app as well.</p>.Meta brings anti-fraud features to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>