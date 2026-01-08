Menu
technology

WhatsApp brings Member Tags, Text Stickers and more features

The new update also brings Event Reminders to WhatsApp. When creating an event in the group chat, users can set custom early reminders for the invitees.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 11:05 IST
WhatsApp brings new features.

Credit: Meta

Published 08 January 2026, 11:05 IST
Technology

