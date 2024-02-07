World Safer Internet Day 2024: Child safety features of Apple devices you should know

Screen Time

With this, individual users and parents get statistics on how much time people or children spend on their Apple devices.

Here's how to turn on Screen Time:

Step 1: Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Step 2: Tap Turn On Screen Time, then tap it again.

Step 3: Select This is My [device] or This is My Child's [device].

If you're the parent or guardian and setting up Screen Time on the child's device, follow the prompts until you get to Screen Time Passcode and enter a passcode. Re-enter the passcode to confirm. After you confirm your passcode you'll be asked to enter your Apple ID and password. This can be used to reset your Screen Time passcode if you forget it.

Step 4: Then, tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. If asked, enter your passcode, then turn on Content & Privacy Restrictions.

The parent can restrict the child from viewing age-inappropriate content in apps, books, TV shows, and movies. Just follow the onscreen instructions during setup.

Down Time

Step 1: Go to Settings and tap Screen Time.

Step 2: Scroll down and choose your child's name under Family.

Step 3: Tap Turn on Screen Time, then tap Continue.

Step 4: Set up Downtime, App Limits, and Content & Privacy with the limitations you want for your child, or tap Not Now.

Step 5: Tap Use Screen Time Passcode, then enter a passcode when prompted. Re-enter the passcode to confirm.

Here's how to set limits for app use for kids on Apple devices:

With this feature, users can set a time limit for a category of apps (for example, Games or Social Networking) and for individual apps.

Step 1:Go to Settings > Screen Time.

Step 2: Tap App Limits, then tap Add Limit.

Step 3: Select one or more app categories.

Step 4: To set limits for individual apps, tap the category name to see all the apps in that category, then select the apps you want to limit. If you select multiple categories or apps, the time limit you set applies to all of them.

Step 5: Tap Next at the top right, then set the amount of time allowed.

Step 6: To set an amount of time for each day, tap Customize Days, then set limits for specific days. When you finish setting limits, tap 'Add' to complete the process.