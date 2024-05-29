WWDC 2024: Here's what Apple plans to showcase at developers' conclave

Apple is geared up to host the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (10-14) at Apple Park, Cupertino.
The annual five-day event is slated to kick off at 10:00 am on June 10 with the keynote presentation being that off Apple CEO Tim Cook.
It will be live-streamed on the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the official Apple YouTube channel.
Here's what to expect at Apple event next month:
Big updates to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS
Earlier in the month, Apple's CEO during the earnings call revealed that the company has exciting things to share with the customers.
Apple has almost closed the deal with OpenAI to integrate a multimodal generative Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT bot with several of its services including the digital assistant Siri, and the Photos app.
Several productivity apps such as Keynote, Voicememo, Numbers, Files and others will get AI-enabled features.
On Android phones, several AI-enabled tasks need cloud server connectivity. Apple, which is a strong advocate of user privacy is prioritising on-device functionalities. All the AI-enabled features on devices will leverage powerful Apple chipsets to perform tasks smoother and faster.
With Vision Pro availability set to expand beyond the US later this year, Apple plans to bring more features with the new VisionOS update. Apple is expected to roll out Vision Pro in China soon.
Meet Apple Experts
All the registered developers will get the opportunity to meet Apple experts, engineers and industry leaders to learn new developments in technology. Also, get first-hand experience of the latest Swift software tools, and app development kits to refine their applications.
Also, Apple will play host to Swift Student Challenge winners. For outstanding app submissions, Apple has lined up special activities for 50 distinguished winners at Apple Park. There, they will meet senior App developers and also be able to build a network among industry experts.
App Design Awards
To encourage developers to deliver better user experience on applications, Apple rewards them and elevates their brand on global platforms.
Last year, Apple picked 12 apps and games in six categories such as inclusivity, delight and fun, interaction, social impact, visuals and graphics, and innovation.
