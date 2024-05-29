WWDC 2024: Here's what Apple plans to showcase at developers' conclave

Apple is geared up to host the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (10-14) at Apple Park, Cupertino.

The annual five-day event is slated to kick off at 10:00 am on June 10 with the keynote presentation being that off Apple CEO Tim Cook.

It will be live-streamed on the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and the official Apple YouTube channel.

Here's what to expect at Apple event next month: