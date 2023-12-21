X suffers global outages

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"
Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."
X outages reported across India.
Credit: Downdetector screenshot
Downdetector has received over 4500 user reports of outages between 10.55 am and 11:10 am.
A screen of unserviceable microblogging site X.
Credit: X screenshot
X, a microblogging website, shows a blank screen and no accounts could be accessible.
X platform outage heatmap of the US region.
Credit: Downdetector.com
In the US and Australia too, people in several major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth,have complained on Downdetector, of not able to access any posts on the X platform. Over 47,000 US users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.
X platform outage heatmap of the Australia region.
Credit: Downdetector.com
In United Kingdom, London, Manchester and other major metros too are showing spike out X platform outage on Downdetector.
This is second major outage on X plaform since February 2023. Back then, it was still called as Twitter.
[FYI: Twitter was renamed X on July 24, 2023]
X platform outage heatmap of the United Kingdom region.
Credit: Downdetector.com
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late 2022, the company underwent several phases of lay offs and reduced to staff strength to less than 50 per cent.
Also, Twitter performed several tests to optimise the algorithm related to how posts gets visibility on its platform.
One major change introduced this July was to limit the number of posts viewed by unverified users (free accounts). It had initially set to 600 posts per day and latter backlash from users, it was increased to 1,000 posts per day.
Those with Blue verified accounts, can view 10,000 posts per day and also get other perks such as option to post long-format videos and long messages with 25,000 character limit and more such benefits.
Sometimes, such major changes and testing cause temporary outages.
There is also possibility of cyber attack too. But, there is no official response from X plaform so far.