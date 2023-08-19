X to get rid of ability to block accounts, says Elon Musk

People will still be able to mute other accounts, which means they won’t see that user’s posts. But a muted account can see the person’s posts, respond to them and repost them to their own followers with commentary. Muted accounts also can still send direct messages.

Since he acquired the platform, Musk has rolled back safety policies that Twitter had in place. He’s also fired content moderators and reinstated formerly banned users who broke previous rules. Advertisers have left the platform, contributing to a 50 per cent drop in ad revenue.

In response to criticism about how the changes have affected the platform’s safety, X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has said “more than 99% of content users and advertisers see on Twitter is healthy.” She hasn’t disclosed what defines “healthy” or how the company calculates that measurement.