YouTube tests context 'notes' feature for videos

Alphabet's YouTube will soon allow users to add 'notes' that will provide context on some of its videos as part of a new feature that will be initially rolled out in the United States, it said on Monday.

YouTube will invite certain users and creators, as part of the initial test phase, to write notes that are meant to provide "relevant, timely, and easy-to-understand context" on videos.

The notes, for instance could clarify when a song is meant to be a parody, point out when a new version of a product being reviewed is available, or let viewers know when older footage is mistakenly portrayed as a current event.

Social media platform X has a similar feature called Community Notes through which it allows select contributors to add context to posts including tags such as "misleading" and "out of context".