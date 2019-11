80-Year-Olds Show Way to Swachh Bharat 2019-10-19 Horrified by the state of government school toilets, two octogenarians have stepped in where the government has failed. Through crowdfunding, they are restoring Bengaluru's government school toilets! #SwacchBharat If you wish to help Padmanabha Rao and SVS Rao in their noble efforts, reach them on +91-9448956783. Read the full story here.