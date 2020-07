Ecologic | Million recharge wells for Bengaluru 2020-07-11 Even when the city sees generous rainfall often, groundwater levels drop to abysmal levels in summer. Can Bengaluru avoid 'Day Zero'? The Bovi community is back to the fore with their traditional method of digging groundwater recharge wells, as part of the 'million wells movement' in Bengaluru. #EcologicHowTo #GroundwaterRecharge #ZeroDay #Bengaluru