Sopore attack: ‘Totally untrue that CRPF shot civilian' 2020-07-02 While speaking to media in J&K’s Humhuma on July 02, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) J&K Zone, Zulfiquar Hasan spoke on civilian’s death during a terror attack in Sopore on July 01. He said, “It was an extremely unfortunate incident. I think some people have tried to give it a spin by saying that CRPF took him (a civilian) out of the vehicle and shot him.” “It is totally untrue,” ADG added.