26/11 memorial to come up at Police Commissionerate

About:
Construction of memorial for 26/11 terror attacks underway at Mumbai Police Commissionerate Office premises. On November 26, 2008, Mumbai city had come to a standstill when several Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the city and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombings. The horrific attacks left a dark day in the history of country leaving hundreds dead. The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.