Accused in Balrampur gang-rape case arrested

About:
A 22-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur succumbed to her injuries on September 29. Named accused have been arrested in the case and further probe is still underway by the police. While speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Balrampur, Dev Ranjan Verma said, “She returned home from work yesterday (September 29) on rickshaw with glucose drip inserted in her hand. Her family was taking her to the hospital but she died on the way. Named accused have been arrested and further probe is on,” SP added.