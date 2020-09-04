Akshay Kumar announces new mobile action game 'FAU-G'

Under the mentorship of actor Akshay Kumar, a Multiplayer Action Game 'FAU-G' is expected to be launched by October end. It would have 20% of its net proceeds donated to ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’. Bharat Ke Veer Trust gives homage and support to India’s brave hearts.

Keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Movement, a Bengaluru based gaming publisher will soon launch a new multiplayer mid-core gaming title, “Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G)”. Akshay Kumar said, “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I’m hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers and also contribute to the families of the martyrs; and with this each one of us has the ability to support PM Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar ”

The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases. The game will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The announcement comes days after the government banned popular mobile game PUBG along with 117 other Chinese apps.