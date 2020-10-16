BJP leader in UP allegedly shoots man dead

About:
In a shocking incident, a person died after bullets were fired during a meeting called for allotment of shops under government quota. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district “The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. The probe is going on,” said Ballia’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Devendra Nath. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the Ballia incident. CM directed to suspend Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer and police personnel present on the spot and strictest action against accused. The role of the officers shall be investigated and if found responsible, criminal action will be taken,” informed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Avnish K Awasthi.