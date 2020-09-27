Chhattisgarh: 2 scribes beaten allegedly by Cong men

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 18:21 ist
Two Journalists were beaten allegedly by Congress workers in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker. One of the journalist said that he will go on hunger strike till action is taken against accused. 

