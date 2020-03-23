Coronavirus: Anti-CAA protestors call off rally in UP

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 23 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 16:21 ist
Women who were staging an anti-CAA protest near Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lucknow have called off their protest temporarily amid lockdown in the city in view of coronavirus. Lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh from March 23-25. 

