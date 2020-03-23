Coronavirus: Anti-CAA protestors call off rally in UP

COVID-19: Little upset with China, says US Prez Trump 2020-03-23 While addressing a media brief on coronavirus outbreak, the United States President, Donald Trump expressed that he is upset with China for not responding to US’ help. Trump said, “Our relationship with China is very good relationship. I wish they would have told us three months sooner. If they would have told us, we could have saved a lot of lives. I am a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi and respect the country, I admire what they have done in short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They didn't respond.”