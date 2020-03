It's day four of India's 21-day lockdown and the country has close to 1000 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Karnataka reported 12 new cases today, Bengaluru has the highest number of cases at 41.

Dakshina Kannada district went under a complete lockdown after the surge in cases yesterday, essential supplies were affected as well.

Meanwhile, the crisis of the daily wagers on the move has taken on enormous proportions and the government is trying to get helplines in place.