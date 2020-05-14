Covid-19 Daily Update - May 14

COVID-19 Daily Update - May 13 2020-05-13 New cases drop significantly in Karnataka today, the state gears up to meet normal life. Second round of repatriation will start soon and the Finance Minister announces the first of the 20 lakh crore package. The daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu. --- Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka reports 34 cases...the state prepares for a gradual reopening of several sectors from tomorrow and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the first of several economic measures, promised by the Prime Minister. But first, a look at the daily figures. --- As we go into this recording.. Nearly 50,000 people are active carriers of the virus in the country. More than 25,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered nearly 2,500 covid-related deaths so far. --- The ICMR has tested more than 94,000 samples for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours and more than 18 lakh samples since January this year. India has ramped up it Covid-19 testing capacity and is in a position to test one lakh samples every day. --- Moving on, a quick look at how the states did today. Maharashtra has reported 1,495 new cases today and 54 deaths. The state has so far discharged over 5000 patients. Tamil Nadu reported 509 cases today...a marginal drop compared to the last few days. Both Bihar and Odisha have reported 101 new cases today. Delhi reported 359 new cases. In the last two days, Delhi has added 33 deaths to its medical bulletin, which were not part of earlier toll. The addition comes after reports highlighted the mis-match in the numbers in official death toll and deaths reported by the hospitals. The exact date of the death remains unclear. --- 34 new cases have been reported from the State today, 13 cases have been reported from Containment wards, 9 from travel, both domestic and international and the source of infection is being traced for one person. --- Bidar has reported 12 cases today from a containment ward. In Kalaburagi, 1 case is from a containment ward, 1 has a travel history to Guntur and the rest are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. All the 4 cases reported from Hassan and 2 from Vijayapura have a travel history to Mumbai. --- Of the two cases from Bengaluru, one has returned from London and the source of infection is being traced for the other. In Uttara Kannada district, one has a travel history to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and the other is a contact of a previously diagnosed patient. 2 cases from Davangere and 1 from Dakshina Kannada are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. In Bellary, one case has presented with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. --- There have been 2 deaths today, Patient -927, a 60 Year old man from a containment zone in Kalaburagi was brought dead on May 11th, his sample tested positive today. Patient-536, a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada was suffering from Tuberculosis Meningitis and had tested positive for Covid-19. --- With this, the state is close to reporting a 1000 cases. There are 474 active cases, 10 of whom are in the ICU. 451 patients have recovered, while 33 have died. The state has tested more than 4000 samples in the last 24 hours. ---- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman detailed the first of several measures announced as part of the 20 lakh crore package by the Prime Minister. There are a few highlights, for detailed information and analysis, log on to deccanherald.com. Among the measures announced today, is a collateral free loans upto 3 lakh crore to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This is expected to help 45 lakh small and medium units. The investment limit for MSMEs is set to change, thereby changing the definition of MSMEs. The government plans to disallow global tenders in government procurement of up to 200 crores. Statutory PF contribution by an employer has been reduced to 10% from 12%. A 30,000 crore Special Liquidity scheme has been announced for NBFCs, microfinance companies and housing finance companies. --- The lockdown has taken a massive financial toll, as 84% of Indian households have reported a reduced income. 34% of these households report that they won’t be able to survive for more than a week, without additional assistance and are staring at poverty. These worrying figures have been published by the Rustandy Centre for Social Sector Innovation, in collaboration with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Households with per capita income ranging between 3,801 rupees and 8,142 rupees per month have been the worst-hit. According to the study, the least-affected category has been households whose monthly per capita income ranges between 12,374 rupees and 1.02 lakh rupees. However, 66.3% households in the least-affected category report a dip in income. --- Moving on, the second phase of repatriation flights will commence from May 22nd, which will bring back 30,000 Indians from 31 countries. Around 149 flights will be flown in from 19 countries including Armenia, France, Canada and Thailand. 8,500 Indians have already returned in the first phase of Vande Bharat, and more are on their way. --- Meanwhile, passengers who booked air tickets before March 25, for travel between March 25 and May 17 haven’t received refunds yet. Airline companies had collected close to 3,700 crore rupees from these bookings, and have been kept as credit shells for passengers. Even though airlines have been directed to refund air ticket purchases made after March 25, the Director General of Civil Aviation is silent on bookings made prior to March 25. Airline companies have decided to allow passengers to travel until February 2021, for bookings made before March 25. --- In some other news, a group of eminent conservationists have expressed serious concerns about the lack of due diligence for environmental and forest clearances, especially during the pandemic-related restrictions. In a letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, the conservationists point to decisions & clearances given at the meeting of the National Board for Wildlife on April 7th. It related to the 31 proposals affecting 15 tiger reserves, sanctuaries, notified eco-sensitive zones, deemed eco-sensitive zones and designated wildlife corridors. Signatories include academics from India’s premier institutions, along with Indian academics from Columbia, Yale, University of Michigan, and the University of Cambridge, among others. The letter warned the ministry of irreversible implications for India’s last remaining refugia of wildlife. --- In news from Karnataka...Plans to conduct mass testing for residents from Padarayanapura, at the nearby JJ Nagar General Hospital, was met by protests by residents of Rayapuram. Padarayanapura is a containment ward in Bengaluru and has so far reported 46 cases. However, Rayapuram, an adjoining ward whose residents are largely daily wage workers, objected to the move as they fear the spread of the virus into their ward, which is green so far. JJ Nagar General Hospital is a designated fever hospital but residents insist that a hospital near Padarayanapura is used for the testing instead. --- As the state gradually starts to emerge from the lockdown, several activities are set to resume. The Karnataka-Common Entrance Test 2020 will be held on July 30 and 31. The test, earlier as scheduled to be held on April 22, 23 and 24, was postponed due to Covid-19 crisis and the nation-wide lock down. The test will be held online. --- All private health establishments in Karnataka will open from tomorrow. They had closed in the beginning of lockdown. Seven private health establishments' associations met the Health Commissioner and agreed to keep their clinics, nursing homes and hospitals open from tomorrow. --- Passport-related work will resume from Friday in Bengaluru. The Regional Passport Office will commence operations at the Passport Seva Kendras in Lalbagh and Marathahalli. The RPO has asked applicants to wear a mask, carry a sanitiser and install Arogya Setu. --- The Excise Department has granted permission to microbreweries to sell beer as a takeaway to visitors and for draining out the beer unfit for consumption in the presence of the excise officer. The Craft Brewers Association of India, Bengaluru, had written to the department earlier this month seeking permission to sell beer as they were worried about the huge loss they would have to undertake if the beer is allowed to go waste. Breweries can sell beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel containers that are up to 2 litres. The customers can bring their own bottles as long as they fit the criteria. The opening and closing hours of the brewery shall be from 9 am to 7 pm. However, microbreweries in containment zones will not be allowed to function. --- Gym, hotels and golf clubs will be allowed to resume operations after May 17th according to an announcement made by Tourism Minister CT Ravi. Reopening of hotels is expected to revive tourism, but with the current restrictions on travel, it isn’t clear how this will make an impact. According to the minister, several sportspersons and celebrities had asked for the reopening of gyms. --- A few KSRTC and private buses started their services within Udupi district from Wednesday. As Udupi district is in green zone, the district administration has allowed the buses to operate at 50% passenger capacity. --- Shramik trains have left from Hubballi and Mangaluru have left for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with each train carrying more than 1400 passengers. Those on the Rajasthan-bound train paid 690 rupees as train fare. While some on the trains expressed a desire to return after the Covid-fear has lessened, others have said they will earn their living in their hometowns. --- And before we go...A 10-year-old girl in Koppal has given away money set aside for her birthday celebrations, towards Covid-19 relief. Bhumika Mahantayyanamath handed over the 10,000 rupee cheque to the Koppal Deputy Commissioner, which will be deposited in the PM-Cares fund. ---