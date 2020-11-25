Cyclone Nivar’s wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2020, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 11:53 ist
About: 

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26. Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, “Cyclone Nivar lays 350 km South-East of Chennai moving North Westwards and likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm and cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram today late evening or night.” “While crossing wind speed is likely to touch 145 kmph,” he added.

Related Videos