Hyd Police provide green corridor to transport organ

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 07:30 ist
About: 

Hyderabad Police provided green corridor for transportation of organ. The organ was taken from Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Lakdikapul and transported to KIMS Hospitals in Begumpet. The distance of 5.6 km was covered in 5 minutes

Related Videos