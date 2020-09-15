Hyd Police provide green corridor to transport organ

Video app 'Changa' grabs TikTok influencers' attention 2020-09-15 A made-in-India short video platform 'Changa', has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as 'TikTok', which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on the applications has led to a spurt in the number of made-in-India short video apps, but there are very few that have managed to strike the chord with the users, especially those which had already found their virtual retreat in the likes of 'TikTok'. The short-video application has been launched by Gurugram-based tech firm BITCS.The application gives former TikTok users an option to import their best videos. The users can import as many as 5000 videos and a minimum of 100 videos, depending upon their fan base and the frequency of using 'Changa' app. However, it's not just about importing old videos, in fact, it's more about recovering the reward for your hard work and emotions that were put in.The other striking feature of the app is that it gives the option to share the videos directly on instant messaging app WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The 15-second-long videos can also be used for displaying WhatsApp status. The platform provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit, and share their videos."Our app has clicked with the short video creators' community because of a clean and easy-to-access user interface. Also, there were many creators who showcased their talents on apps such as TikTok and made a career out of it, and now with Changa, they have a chance to recover the lost ground, said Shubham Aggarwal, who started BITCS.