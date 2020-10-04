IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Tripathi’s performance

'Got right intensity in power play from Dhawan, Shaw' 2020-10-04 Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan’s performance. Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no target in team’s mind. The team focused on the power play and got the momentum on their side. “There was no target. We had to go hard in the power play and get the momentum to our side.”