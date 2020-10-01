IPL 2020: Uthappa sure of RR’s comeback in next match

About:
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 37 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12th of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 30.
While addressing the post match press conference, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Robin Aiyuda Uthappa spoke about overall team performance in the game.
Uthappa said, “We felt that maybe we could have taken a little bit more time to get adjusted on the wicket. It is just a matter of adjusting on the pace of the wicket. We are looking forward for the next game and our performance will only climb from here,” he added.