IPL 2020: Uthappa sure of RR’s comeback in next match

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveils new logo of SAI 2020-09-30 Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the new logo of Sports Authority of India on September 30. Explaining the idea behind the new logo, Rijiju said that the logo represents SAI as a platform which will support sportsmen to take flight to their careers. “We have kept the logo very simple. The flight given to the tri-colors in the symbol represents India and Indian sportsmen, who will take a flight for the country. SAI is a platform, which will support the sportsmen to take a flight ahead,” he added.