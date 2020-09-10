Kerala gold smuggling case: CPI(M) leader's son probed

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 08:00 ist
About: 

Son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri left ED office in Kochi after questioning in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case and the Bengaluru drug case. He was summoned by the agency on September 08 to appear before the ED in connection with the two cases. 

