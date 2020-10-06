New agriculture laws in our interest: UP farmers

Farmers from UP’s Sitapur praised and supported agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that agriculture reforms will be beneficial for them. A farmer said, “It is in the interest of the farmers because earlier we were in captivity. We used to give commissions at the mandi and now we are free from it.” “This is a beneficial law. It took some time to get approved but it’s good to be late than never. Our rights have increased now so in every aspect, the law is in our interest. The middlemen are actually protesting against it as they don’t want that the farmers get their rights,” said another farmer in Sitapur.