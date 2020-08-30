'No entry in Delhi metro without thermal screening'

Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot said that they will ensure social distancing in the metros. “We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry.

No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used,” said Kailash Gahlot. Delhi Metro services were suspended in March in view of coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came on a day when India COVID-19 cases crossed 35 lakh-mark.