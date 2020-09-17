Phones worth Rs 80 lakh stolen in Andhra Pradesh

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 08:42 ist
About: 

Mobile phones worth around Rs 80 lakh were stolen from a truck that was en route Kolkata from Tirupati, near Guntur. Police said, "We are trying to nab accused based on CCTV footage. Probe is underway."

Related Videos