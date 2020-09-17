Phones worth Rs 80 lakh stolen in Andhra Pradesh

Study links hormones to risk of immunological diseases 2020-09-17 Differences in biological sex can dictate lifelong disease patterns, says a new study by Michigan State University researchers that links connections between specific hormones present before and after birth with immune response and lifelong immunological disease development. Published in the most recent edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study answers questions about why females are at increased risk for common diseases that involve or target the immune system like asthma, allergies, migraines and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The findings by Adam Moeser, Emily Mackey and Cynthia Jordan also open the door for new therapies and preventatives. "This research shows that it's our perinatal hormones, not our adult sex hormones, that have a greater influence on our risk of developing mast cell-associated disorders throughout the lifespan," said Moeser, Matilda R Wilson Endowed Chair, a professor in the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences and the study's principle investigator. " In addition to paving the way for improved and potentially novel therapies for sex-biased immunological and other diseases, future research based will help researchers understand how physiological and environmental factors that occur early in life can shape lifetime disease risk, particularly mast cell-mediated disease patterns.