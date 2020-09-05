President Kovind confers National Teachers' Awards 2020

Delhi's Covid-19 situation under control: CM Kejriwal 2020-09-05 Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on September 5 said that Covid-cases are rising in Delhi because testing has been increased. He said, “I want to assure you that Covid-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control but there is no room for complacency. As per data between August 15 and today, the fatality rate among Covid-19 patients is one per cent in Delhi against 1.7 per cent of the national fatality rate. Our recovery rate is 87 per cent against 77 per cent on the national level. Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi because we've increasing testing.” The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 1,85,220 after the city reported 2,914 new cases on September 04.