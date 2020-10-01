Won't allow Gandhis to go, Epidemic Act violated: ADCP

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on October 01 to meet family of a 19-year-old rape victim. Rahul Gandhi claimed that police pushed him and lathi-charged him after they started walking towards Hathras. “Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway, on his way to Hathras. “We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward,” said Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh.

