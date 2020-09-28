Anything chaseable in IPL: Samson after highest chase

IPL 2020: KKR skipper backs Pat Cummins 2020-09-24 Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about the performance of pacer Pat Cummins who gave away 49 runs in his 3-over spell, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it's unfair to judge Pat Cummins on basis of this match. He's just been out of quarantine and got permission to play barely a while before match. He's a world class player and I completely trust him."