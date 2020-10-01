Role model for everybody: KKR skipper lauds Pat Cummins

About:
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 37 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12th of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on September 30. While addressing the post-match press conference, skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik spoke about team’s fast bowler Pat Cummins’ all-round performance. Karthik said, “Pat Cummins is a confidence booster and it is great to have him around in the team. He is a pleasure to be around us.” “For all the fast bowlers around the world he is an extraordinary role model for everybody both on and off the field as well,” the skipper added.