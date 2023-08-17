135 arrested, probe ordered in attacks on churches and homes of Christians in Pakistan

President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall condemned the violence, saying the copies of the Bible were burnt and desecrated, and members of the Christian community were tortured and harassed after being “falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran.” 'We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he said.