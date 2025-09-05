Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindialadakh

Army rescues 2 South Korean mountaineers in Ladakh; 1 dies

Fire and Fury Corps expressed condolences to the family of the climber who passed away.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 11:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 11:22 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyLadakh

Follow us on :

Follow Us