Beijing: At least 14 people were killed and 37 injured when a passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province, authorities said on Wednesday.

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi on Tuesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident was not known yet.

Rescue workers have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.