15 killed as heavy rains lash Sri Lanka

Colombo: At least 15 people were killed and more than 19,000 others from over 5,000 families were marooned over the weekend as severe monsoonal downpours inflicted widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, authorities said on Sunday.

The fatalities were reported from seven districts, including the capital Colombo, where torrential rains exceeding 300 mm have triggered flash floods, uprooted trees, unleashed strong winds, and lightning, and caused landslides, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

Twenty of the 25 administrative districts have been severely affected due to the rains.

More than 4,000 homes have suffered partial damage, with 28 houses completely obliterated.

The Sri Lankan Army has mobilised seven teams equipped with boats for rescue operations. The Air Force has put three helicopters on standby for immediate emergency response in the affected areas.