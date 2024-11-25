16 survivors rescued after tourist boat sinks off Egypt's Red Sea coast

<p>Cairo: Egyptian authorities rescued 16 people after a tourist boat sank off its Red Sea coast, three security sources told Reuters on Monday, as search operations continued for the remaining passengers and crew members.</p><p>The boat, Sea Story, was carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists of varying nationalities and 14 crew, on a multi-day diving trip when it went down near the coastal town of Marsa Alam, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate.</p><p>Governor Amr Hanafi said some survivors were rescued using a helicopter and have been taken to medical care. Efforts to locate more survivors were ongoing in coordination with the Egyptian navy and army.</p>.Bus crash in Brazil's Alagoas state leaves 17 dead; dozens rescued.<p>The governorate said a distress call was received at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) and that the boat had departed from Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, with plans to return to Hurghada Marina on Nov 29.</p><p>The Red Sea is a popular diving destination renowned for its coral reefs and marine life, key to Egypt's vital tourism industry. </p>