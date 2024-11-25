Home
16 survivors rescued after tourist boat sinks off Egypt's Red Sea coast

Governor Amr Hanafi said some survivors were rescued using a helicopter and have been taken to medical care.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 14:47 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 14:47 IST
