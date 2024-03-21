2 Indian fishermen missing, one Pakistani sailor killed in encounter at sea

Islamabad: Two Indian fishermen were missing while one Pakistani sailor was killed on Thursday in an incident at sea, according to Pakistan maritime authorities.

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said one of its ships was patrolling Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when it encountered around eight Indian fishing vessels engaged in "illegal fishing activities" within Pakistani waters.

It said that to evade capture, one of the fishing boats increased its speed and started to move towards Indian waters and it continued to evade capture despite multiple verbal warnings and instructions to stop and cooperate but eventually, it slowed down, allowing the PMSA ship's boarding team to embark.

"However, after PMSA personnel were on the fishing vessel, it suddenly accelerated and altered its heading thereby colliding with the PMSA ship. Consequently, the fishing vessel capsized and sank with all personnel onboard i.e. PMSA boarding team and fishermen, being thrown into the sea,” it said.