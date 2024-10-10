2 policemen killed as militants ambush vehicle in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: At least two policemen were killed and three injured as suspected militants attacked a police van on patrolling duty in Pakistan’s restive northwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/khyber-pakhtunkhwa">Khyber Pakhtunkhwa</a> province on Thursday.</p>.<p>The militants ambushed the police van near Pathan Kot in Tank district. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.</p>.<p>The police have launched a search operation to arrest the accused. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.</p>.<p>On Wednesday (October 9), a local Shia community leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the province, police said.</p>.Hindus in Pakistan's Sindh province living in fear following blasphemy incident involving a murdered doctor.<p>Hamid Askari from Orakzai tribal district was killed by two unknown assailants on Old Jail Road in the Kohat district, they said. Meanwhile, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, who was on leave and visiting his family, was abducted from the Tank district on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Pakistani Taliban-affiliated channels claimed responsibility for the abduction.</p>