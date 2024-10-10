Home
2 policemen killed as militants ambush vehicle in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The militants ambushed the police van near Pathan Kot in Tank district. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:06 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 07:06 IST
PakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

