2.7 million Pakistani data compromised over five years

Islamabad: In a serious data breach, the personal information of as many as 2.7 million Pakistanis was compromised from the national database authority from 2019 to 2023, the Interior Ministry was informed on Wednesday.

A joint investigation team (JIT), headed by a senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and comprising representatives from various intelligence agencies, unearthed the breach after completing its probe on the data leak from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Geo News reported.

The JIT submitted to the Interior Ministry the report, which said that data of as many as 2.7 million Pakistani citizens was stolen from the NADRA database from 2019 to 2023.