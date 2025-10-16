Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

34 terrorists from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan killed

The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 10:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 10:52 IST
Pakistanterrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us